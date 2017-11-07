AT&T launches Fixed Wireless Internet in parts of rural Hinds, Copiah counties

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet is now available to residents in rural parts of southern Hinds County and northern Copiah County.

The company made the announcement Tuesday. The extension is a part of the FCC Connect America Fund commitment.

AT&T says its Fixed Wireless Internet service delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps. Customers can download, surf and stream shows online.

They tell WJTV that the connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses. AT&T says it’s an efficient way to deliver high-quality internet to customers in rural and underserved areas.

“With improved high-speed internet access for rural parts of Hinds and Copiah Counties, this can help improve our quality of life and economic growth opportunities. I appreciate AT&T’s commitment to helping provide more broadband access across the state,” said State Senator Albert Butler.

“The more than 2,800 men and women who work for AT&T and call Mississippi home, are proud to work with our local, state and federal leadership to provide more broadband connectivity to Mississippi’s rural residents and businesses in Hinds and Copiah Counties,” said Mayo Flynt, state president of AT&T Mississippi. “Through this innovative service, we are working to close the connectivity gap in rural Mississippi.”