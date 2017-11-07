Lawsuit filed by JPS parents against state superintendent dismissed

Related Coverage JPS parents file lawsuit against State Superintendent, other state education leaders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A lawsuit filed against the State Superintendent of Education has been dismissed.

Thirty plaintiffs named in the complaint are all parents of students in Jackson Public Schools.

The lawsuit requested a temporary restraining order arguing that before a state takeover may happen, the plaintiffs require prior notice and hearing or chance to be heard. However, a judge has dismissed the complaint.

Gov. Phil Bryant, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation appointed 15 members to the newly created Better Together Commission, an independent group charged with transforming the district.

Dorsey Carson, Jr., attorney and one of the plaintiffs on the lawsuit, released this statement:

“While only the Governor would know to what extent the JPS Parents’ lawsuit influenced his decision to go with Option 3, we were told that JPS parental involvement and lack of due process were important factors considered. For that we are grateful.” “Establishing a commission with parents, education experts, and community leaders was clearly the best option for our children instead of a state takeover or maintaining the current status quo. That led to our decision to dismiss the parents’ and schoolchildren’s lawsuit, and now the real work can begin.”