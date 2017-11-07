Madison man convicted of sex crime against 7-year-old girl

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused of a sex crime in Madison is sentenced.

District Attorney Michael Guest said a jury convicted 57-year-old Marcus Wade McCammon of sexual battery. The victim was 7 years old.

A judge sentenced him to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The last ten years of his sentence will be suspended, and McCammon will be placed on five years of supervised probation following his release.

Guest said the unsuspended portion of his sentence would be served in its entirety without the possibility of probation, parole, or early release.

In November 2016, Guest said the Madison Police Department was contacted regarding a 7-year-old child who had been sexually assaulted. Law enforcement went to the home and interviewed a family member of the child and made arrangements for a forensic interview of the victim.

The child said McCammon had forced her to engage in sexual contact with him. Law enforcement officers arrested McCammon and questioned him about the allegations.

A grand jury indicted McCammon in January for sexual battery. The trial following the indictment lasted two days.

“The verdict of the jury and the sentence imposed by the Court will require McCammon to spend the next twenty years behind bars paying his debt to society for the crimes he committed. The verdict and sentence will also protect not only this child but others from possible abuse at the hands of the defendant,” Guest said.

“It took great courage for this child to face the defendant and to tell the jury about the abuse she suffered, he said. “Her testimony, along with the outstanding work of the Madison Police Department, provided the jury with the evidence they needed to return a verdict of guilty and has allowed us to remove a child predator from our streets.”

Guest said McCammon must also register as a sex offender upon his release.