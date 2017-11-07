McComb Police work to find stolen truck

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Police Department is working to find a red 2013 Ford Raptor.

Police said the truck was stolen from the Southwest Mall parking lot on Delaware Avenue on November 3. We’re told the truck was last seen heading north on I-55.

Investigators tell us the truck has an American Flag Ford emblem on the front grill, military stickers on the back glass and a metal push bumper on the front. The truck has a Mississippi license plate that reads W022D.

If you know where the truck is, you can all the McComb Crime Stoppers for a reward at 601-684-0033.