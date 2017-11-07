New training facility coming for Clinton police, fire departments

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton first responders will soon have their own public safety training facility and firing range.

“It is with great pleasure to announce the partnership between the City of Clinton and CJ Stewart’s, Camp Down Range. This partnership was developed to provide a public safety training facility for police, fire, while further enhancing the mission of Camp Down Range,” Police Chief Ford Hayman said.

The new facility will be located outside of Clinton at Camp Down Range.

“Camp Down Range seemed to be the perfect venue for a training facility for the police and fire departments. Down Range was created with adversity training in mind and corresponds perfectly for a public safety training facility,” Hayman.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge sees the training facility as a benefit to not only first responders, but to the community as a whole through the education programs of the Fire Department.

“This is a great opportunity for the police and fire departments to train together and learn from each other and help each other out in times of need,” Blackledge added.

City leaders said the project was made possible through funding from donors.