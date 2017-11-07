Off-duty deputy arrests two teens in Rankin County

Rankin County, MISS. (WJTV) — Two teenagers are arrested after an off-duty Rankin County deputy pulled them over early Sunday morning.

We’re told the deputy finished his shift and pulled into his Castlewoods driveway when he noticed a black Ford slowly driving through the neighborhood without headlights. He followed the car until he got to a safe, lit location for a traffic stop. He also called for backup.

Investigators tell us 18-year-old Zacharius Edwards and 18-year-old Tori McWilliams were inside the car. When the deputy approached the car, he said he detected the odor of marijuana.

Deputies said they found a gun on Edwards. They said the gun was stolen from a home in the Buckingham neighborhood in August. Investigators said both teens confessed that they were present when the burglary happened.

We’re told they found $800 in cash on McWilliams. Deputies also found digital electronic scales and a plastic bag containing marijuana in the front seat of the car.

Both teens are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and residential burglary.

Deputies said there is one additional arrested pending in connection to the burglary in the Buckingham neighborhood. They said a warrant for the suspect has been sent to the US Marshals for assistance locating that individual.

Edwards and McWilliams are both scheduled to have their initial appearance in the Rankin County Court on Tuesday, November 7th. They are being held without bond at this time.