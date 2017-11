PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – John Perry is a Pearl guy to his core.

So there’s not a much better person to lead the Pirates on the historic run they’re currently enjoying. They just completed their first-ever undefeated regular season and have won 21 of their last 22 games, with the only loss being to Clinton in the 2016 6A state title game.

But click the video above to hear how Perry has instilled a cur dog mentality to reflect his community in his team and push it to where it is now.