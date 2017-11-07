Remains found inside of Greenwood Avenue home identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police have identified the remains that were found a home on Greenwood Avenue a few months ago.

Authorities identified the remains as Steven Austin Black.

Jackson Police said he was reported missing on May 22, 2015.

On August 31, 2017, police were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue after new homeowners found the remains in a blue tarp.

An autopsy revealed a single gunshot wound to the head was the cause of death.

Investigators interviewed possible witnesses regarding the death, and name Robert Paige as a person of interest.

Police said he was a recent occupant of the home where the decomposed body was found.

On September 1, Paige died after his car left the roadway and submerged. His death was ruled accidental, JPD said.

Black was 44 years old when he was reported missing.Medical records confirmed his identity.

Investigators are not seeking any further suspect information at this time.

