WJTV gets sneak peek of new Mississippi museums

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — Two new museums are set to open next month, and WJTV got a chance to tour the facility.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Mississippi History and Civil Rights museums.

Katie Blount is the head of the Mississippi Department of History and Archives. She said these two new museums have been in the making for awhile.

She believes people will learn everything from the first settlers of the state to the civil rights era.

“There is a lot of ways to learn our history, but nothing is as engaging as a museum.”

Peggy Connor fought on the front lines of the battle for civil rights. She says the museum illustrates what she and others did back then.

“I love it,” said Connor. “I thought I wouldn’t live to see this.”

The grand opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and History Museum will be December 9th.