Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office bombarded with donations to help rescued dogs

NATCHEZ, MISS. (WJTV) — People are stepping up to the plate to help 40 plus pit bulls that were rescued by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Travis Patten says his office has been flooded with donations and calls from people trying to help the rescued dogs.

Deputies seized more than 40 dogs, that were in dire conditions, from Tommy Queen’s home. Queen turned himself in Wednesday.

Mounds of donated dog food are stacked in the back parking lot. There is also a go fund me page, totaling more than $20,000.

Patten says he is grateful because his office was stuck in a tough position.

“You have the right to seize these animals, but you have nowhere to feed or house them,” said Patten.

If you would like to donate please follow this link.