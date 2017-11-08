Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office bombarded with donations to help rescued dogs

By Published: Updated:

NATCHEZ, MISS. (WJTV) — People are stepping up to the plate to help 40 plus pit bulls that were rescued by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Travis Patten says his office has been flooded with donations and calls from people trying to help the rescued dogs.

Deputies seized more than 40 dogs, that were in dire conditions,  from Tommy Queen’s home. Queen turned himself in Wednesday.

Mounds of donated dog food are stacked in the back parking lot. There is also a go fund me page, totaling more than $20,000.

Patten says he is grateful because his office was stuck in a tough position.

“You have the right to seize these animals, but you have nowhere to feed or house them,” said Patten.

If you would like to donate please follow this link.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s