Jackson city council approves 4 school board nominations

By Published:
Jackson City Council Meeting (WJTV FILE PHOTO)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson City Council approved four of the nominations that Mayor Chokwe Lumumba named for the JPS School Board.

The newest board members are Ed Sivak, Letitia Johnson, Barbara Hilliard and Jeanne Hairston.

“I’m excited about the rich experience the board members bring, to making JPS a transformational district. I am grateful to each of the board members for committing themselves to the children of JPS.”

Three more positions will have to be filled.

The last board resigned when the mayor, Gov. Phil Bryant, and Kellogg Foundation worked together to create the Better Together Commission, which consists of 15 members.

The Commission’s goal is to help transform the school district.

 

