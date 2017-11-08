Jackson school takeover back on table under separate law

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The state could take over three Mississippi school districts, including Jackson, because of poor academic performance.

A Mississippi Department of Education panel recommended Wednesday to place the highest priority on taking over the Humphreys County and Noxubee County, but recommended that the state Board of Education also consider taking over Jackson schools.

The board is scheduled to decide in December.

The panel is recommending candidates for the achievement school district, a statewide district to be led by a state-hired superintendent.

Gov. Phil Bryant last month rejected a takeover of Jackson schools over state rule violations. Instead, Bryant, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and a foundation created a 15-member panel to seek improvements. That commission met for the first time Wednesday, even as the Jackson City Council approved new school board members.

