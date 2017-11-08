Local Man Turns Bikes Into Blessings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local man started a bike ministry to help those without a way to get around.

More than twenty bikes have been donated so far. It’s called Bicycles for Christ Ministry.

“There were a lot of times I didn’t have a vehicle and I had to ride a bike everywhere I went,” Richard Hutchins said.

Hutchins started the ministry about a year ago. He works out of his house to repair bikes for children and the less fortunate.

The ministry depends on donated parts and bikes.

“I saw a lot of homeless people walking, I saw a lot of need and also just people,” Hutchins said.

This season the ministry is focusing on bikes for kids.

To get more information about the ministry, contact Hutchins at 601-572-4366.

He is also accepting bikes at his church, Southside Assembly of God.