Related Coverage 1 wanted for questioning in Adams County dogfighting ring investigation

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with a dogfighting ring is now in custody.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were looking for Queen after they said they found dozens of dogs on his property.

Authorities said more than 50 dogs were found. Many of the dogs were injured.