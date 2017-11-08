MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old girl.

MBI said Markayla Lundy of Hollandale was last seen Saturday, November 4 on Ruby Washington Street in Leland, Mississippi in Washington County.

She was wearing blue jeans and blue Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

Authorities said Lundy is 5’6 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Lundy contact the Hollandale Police Department at 662-827-2212.