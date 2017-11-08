Mississippi Children’s Museum to open Meridian location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum is planning to open a site in Meridian.

It will be located at the old Sears department store on 22nd Avenue.

The Riley Foundation joined the Phil Hardin Foundation as a supporter of the project with a $4 million grant. Museum official said they have a contract with Wier Boerner Allin, a Mississippi architectural firm, to design the new facility.

The renderings were unveiled at the news conference Wednesday.

“The City of Meridian is thrilled to work with the Mississippi Children’s Museum on a project that will not only expand opportunities for Meridian’s youth but also provide an opportunity for cultural and economic growth in our city,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

