Mississippi Children’s Museum to open Meridian location

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Children’s Museum is planning to open a site in Meridian.

It will be located at the old Sears department store on 22nd Avenue.

The Riley Foundation joined the Phil Hardin Foundation as a supporter of the project with a $4 million grant. Museum official said they have a contract with Wier Boerner Allin, a Mississippi architectural firm, to design the new facility.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum announces the will build a Meridian location. (Photo: MCM)

The renderings were unveiled at the news conference Wednesday.

“The City of Meridian is thrilled to work with the Mississippi Children’s Museum on a project that will not only expand opportunities for Meridian’s youth but also provide an opportunity for cultural and economic growth in our city,” said Meridian Mayor Percy Bland.

