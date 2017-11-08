Nonprofit director wins House seat, 2 races go to runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The director of a nonprofit group that runs child care programs has won a seat in the Mississippi House.

Cheikh (SHACK) Taylor of Starkville defeated two candidates Tuesday in House District 38 in Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties. He will succeed Democrat Tyrone Ellis of Starkville.

It was one of three nonpartisan elections Tuesday to fill seats left vacant by lawmakers’ resignations. The other two are headed to Nov. 28 runoffs.

Neil Whaley and Sharon Gipson advanced from a field of five in Senate District 10 in Marshall and Tate counties. The winner will succeed Democrat Bill Stone of Holly Springs.

In House District 54 in Warren and Yazoo counties, Kevin Ford and Randy Easterling advanced from a field of three. The winner will succeed Republican Alex Monsour of Vicksburg.

