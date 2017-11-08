Student called hero for helping woman with dislocated hip

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — A student is being called a hero for helping a woman after she dislocated her hip.

Robin Kaiser said she was alone in an empty parking lot a couple of weeks ago when she dislocated her hip.

Shortly after, Natchez High School student Davien Watson and his grandmother were coming from the store. Watson saw Kaiser and walked over to help her.

“His grandma went in to get help. He stayed with me,” Kaiser explained. “The store couldn’t do anything, so I called my husband (who was at their home in Kingston), and he was like ‘go to the hospital.’ I said, ‘Okay. Well, let me get in the car.’ That child held my leg up the whole time while I was there (at Walgreens). He patted, he pampered me, and he helped me get in the car. When I got in the car, I told he and his grandma, ‘Thank you for everything that you have done. I’m fine. I’m going to the hospital, and my husband will meet me there.’”

She drove slowly on the road and was surprised when she made it to the emergency room.

“I opened my door, and guess who is standing there? That baby is standing there,” she said.

“She was swerving on the road, but we made sure that she got there,” Watson said. “When you are driving slowly on the road and swerving, the police might think you are drunk or something, so we like drove behind her with our emergency lights on because she didn’t have hers on, so we turned ours on to drive behind her.”

Kaiser said she is thankful to receive help from Watson and his grandmother.