SWAC suspends referees who officiated Prairie View vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WJTV) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference has suspended the entire officiating crew who refereed the Prairie View A & M game against Southern University.

The conference said Wednesday in a news release that the crew is suspended from the Alcorn State University and Jackson State University game that’s scheduled for November 18.

They also said one official is suspended for the rest of the 2017 football season.

The conference office said the suspensions were issued after a review about a play that happened with 12;48 remaining in the last quarter of the game. A 21-yard pass was ruled as a touchdown.

The conference office said this was an erroneous call.

Southern won the game defeating Prairie View with a 37-31 win.