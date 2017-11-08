Treasurer Lynn Fitch to teach ‘Women in Politics’ class at Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State Treasurer Lynn Fitch is now an adjunct professor for the Political Science Department at Millsaps College.

Fitch will teach the course “Women in Politics.” It will be offered during the Spring 2018 semester.

The class will be a four-credit undergraduate course.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to teach at Millsaps,” said Treasurer Fitch. “We are living in such an interesting time for women in politics, in Mississippi, the nation, and even abroad, and I am excited to work with students trying to navigate the ever-changing landscape. As one of only four women elected to statewide office in Mississippi’s two-hundred-year history, I want to share with them not only what I have learned, but also what I have experienced.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the students at Millsaps College to study with one of the state’s great political leaders,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “This partnership with Treasurer Lynn Fitch will provide our students with a unique perspective on politics, and is another example of both the value of Millsaps’ location within our capital city and the level of engagement that comes with a Millsaps education.”

Very excited to share that I will be an adjunct prof @millsapscollege Spring '18, teaching Women in Politics to undergrads. Thank you, Pres. Pearigen, for this opportunity to help shape young MS minds! — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitch) November 8, 2017