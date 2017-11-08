Voters approve alcohol sales in Clarke County

The Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO

QUITMAN, Miss. (AP) – Residents of one Mississippi county will soon be able to buy beer, wine and liquor there.

Clarke County voters overwhelmingly approved the sale of beer and the sale of wine and liquor in separate votes Tuesday.

Local media report nearly 60 percent of voters approved each referendum.

Voters signed petitions to put both questions on the ballot. Quitman Mayor Eddie Fulton and others supported the move, saying it will mean more revenue for local businesses. Some pastors opposed the move, arguing that the Bible calls for abstinence.

With Clarke County’s vote, only six Mississippi counties remain that don’t allow any legal beer or alcohol sales anywhere in the county.

 

