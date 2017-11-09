Adams County ends GoFundMe campaign for rescued dogs, thanks donors

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Adams County authorities have ended their GoFundMe campaign that was started to help the dogs rescued from a dog fighting ring.

The sheriff’s department tells WJTV that the ACSO Animal Rescue has been deactivated and is no longer taking donations.

They collected more than $26,000.

They released following statement:

“There were several questions as to what happens to these funds now that the ASPCA has taken over. The funds raised up to this point will be used to cover expenses incurred by our initial contact with these animals including veterinarian expenses and expenses to Natchez-Adams Humane Society. Once these are taken care of, we will sit down with the ASPCA and determine how best to apply any monies left over.”

Authorities want to everyone who donated to the campaign and to those who brought dog food, bedding, collars, leashes, cash and checks to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.