MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — A stretch of I-55 in Pike County was dedicated to a Mississippi, music artist.

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King and others gathered in McComb for the Bo Diddley highway dedication ceremony.

The event was held at the MDOT District 7 Auditorium.

Diddley, had hits like “Pretty Thing,” “Say Man,” and “You Can’t Judge a Book By the Cover” in the 1950s and the 1960s.

He was also one of the first American male musicians to include women in his band.

He died in 2008.