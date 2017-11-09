C Spire holds coding competition for high school students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — C Sipre held a coding challenge for high school students.

The program featured teams of up to four students each from 30 high schools from nine central Mississippi counties. They competed for scholarships and other tech-related prizes.

Students and an adviser from each school got the chance to use critical thinking and problem solving skills to solve a fresh computer coding challenge during the day-long competition.

C Spireassigned employees with IT backgrounds to help each team. Members of the top three teams received college scholarships.

Below is a list of the winners:

1 st place and winner of $8,000 in college scholarships ($2,000 for each student) – Hartfield Academy, Flowood, Miss.

2 nd place and winner of $6,000 in college scholarships ($1,500 for each student) – Brandon High Scool, Brandon, Miss.

3rd place and winner of $4,000 in college scholarships ($1,000 for each student ) – Jackson Preparatory School, Flowood, Miss.