JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for auto burglary suspects.

Police tweeted photos of 20-year-old Ronald Lewis Thompson, and 18-year-old Robert Champion.

Officers are asking the public to help them find Thompson and Champion.

Anyone who knows about their whereabouts, call police at 601-960-1234.

November 9, 2017