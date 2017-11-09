Man accused of transporting undocumented immigrants, DUI

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A man accused of transporting eight undocumented immigrants has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald reports a deputy sheriff pulled over a Honda CRV with a temporary Texas tag Sunday and found nine people in the vehicle. Five passengers were seated and three were hiding under a cover in the cargo area.

A Homeland Security Investigations agent said in a sworn statement that 26-year-old Emerson Isaac Hernandez-Turcios was driving impaired. He was arrested on a DUI charge.

Turcios allegedly told the agent that he was paid $600 to $700 for the trip and $350 upfront for gas to and from Virginia.

All nine people were taken to a jail, where authorities said the passengers didn’t obtain permission to be in the United States.

It’s unclear if Turcios has a lawyer.