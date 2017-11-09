Man killed after allegedly pulling gun on Neshoba County authorities

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is dead after authorities said he pulled a gun on them when they showed up to the scene of a house fire.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said the homeowner died at the scene.

Authorities went to a home on County Road 836 to respond to a fire. Waddell said they believe the homeowner set the house on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said the homeowner had the driveway blocked.

Waddell said the homeowner pulled a gun out on the firefighters. Law enforcement officers went to the scene, and they allege he pulled a gun on them as well.

Sheriff Waddell said law enforcement officers fired at him. He died at the scene.