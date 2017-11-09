March of Dimes holding Signature Chefs Auction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction will be held Thursday evening in Jackson.

The Signature Chefs Auction pays tribute to the culinary excellence of chefs and caterers in Jackson.

Guests will enjoy the meal and a silent and live auction with packages.

The event will be held at Cathead Distillery Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

WJTV 12 got the chance to talk to Chef Alex Eaton of Manship. Manship is one of the restaurants participating.

“We will be bringing our pork belly, we’re serving it over some local rice grits, which is a by-product of the rice making process. That’s a local rice,” he said.

Below is the complete list of restaurants participating:

Manship

County Seat

Crazy Cat

Table 100

Aplos

Half Shell Oyster House

Campbell’s Bakery

Hal & Mal’s

Estelle

Lou’s Full Serv

Seafood Revolution

Bacchus

Char

Sysco

Participating Spirits Sponsors:

Cathead Vodka Distillery—with Hal & Mal’s

Magnolia Barrel House – Bourbon and Spirits

Colony Wine Market – Wine