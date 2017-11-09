Renovations coming to Northpark Mall

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Northpark Mall in Ridgeland will soon get a facelift.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners announced that the multimillion-dollar renovations will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

“These renovations provide a new atmosphere, modern design, thoughtful options for families, and a place to create memories through experiences that go beyond shopping,” said Gary Karl, Chief Operating Officer of Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

The renovations will include redevelopments of the entrances, dining area, children’s play area, restrooms, interior and exterior landscaping, furniture, fixtures, lighting and common areas.

Gensler Architects will lead architectural and design efforts with Unified Construction serving as the general contractor.

“We’ve been working with Northpark leadership for years to reinvest in the property,” shared Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee. “We are anxiously awaiting the designs and look forward to working with them on ensuring the expectations of our community are exceeded.