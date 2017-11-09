State Department of Education holds board meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Education held a board meeting Thursday morning.

Jackson Public Schools came up during the meeting.

Some state education leaders said the Better Together Commission that was appointed oversee JPS is a move in the right direction as they work to correct the district’s problems.

“I am glad that our action has mobilized JPS stakeholders to work together to address long-standing problems in the district,” MDE Chair Rosemary Aultman said. “Every person with a stake shares the same goals. We all want a high-quality school district that helps 27,000 students in JPS to be successful.”

An MDE panel recommended Wednesday to place the highest priority on taking over the Humphreys County and Noxubee County but recommended that the state Board of Education also consider taking over Jackson schools because of poor academic performing.

Gov. Phil Bryant Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and the Kellogg Foundation worked together to create the Commission.