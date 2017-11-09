Suspects hit car, steal victim’s vehicle in Clinton

Clinton Carjacking Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD Photo: Clinton PD

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police needs help identifying some carjacking suspects.

Authorities tell WJTV the crime happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Clinton Boulevard near Easthaven Drive.

Police said three people were in a tan 4-Door sedan. The car rear-ended a silver 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala pulled over to speak with the people in the other car. Officers said the three men demanded money. The victim said he didn’t have any. Officer said one of the people got out of the car and stole the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s wallet was inside the Impala when it was stolen. Officer said someone tried to purchase items with the victim’s debit card.

Officers released surveillance photos of a person who was making a purchase at the City G.E.A.R. on Robinson Road in Jackson. Stolen Vehicle is a silver Impala bearing has Mississippi Hinds County license plate HXY-023.

Clinton Police are seeking the assistance from the public in identifying the suspects in this crime. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact Clinton Police at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Officers also want to remind residents to be aware of tactics like this one. CPD asks residents to report any motor vehicle accidents when they happen, pull to a well-lit area and remain on the phone until officers arrive.