TBI offering reward for information on Marshall County jail escapee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Marshall County jail escapee has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top `10 Most Wanted list.

Authorities are looking for Antoine Lashun Adams. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to Adams’ arrest.

The 27-year-old escaped jail on November 5.

TBI authorities said he was being held in connection with a homicide in Slayden, Miss. He also faces first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges in Shelby County, Tennessee, in connection with the death of Marquis Bell. Bell was killed in February 2017.

Law enforcement officers said Adams has a known gang affiliation.

Authorities said after he escaped the Mississippi jail, someone who matched Adam’s description stole a 2007 Chrysler with the Mississippi license TAA-810.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Adams should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.