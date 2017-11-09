U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple charges in Rankin County

By Published:
Johnny Francis

Rankin County, MISS. (WJTV) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in Rankin County.

We’re told 27-year-old Johnny Francis is charged with one count of commercial burglary, one count of residential burglary, one count of weapons trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said they issued a warrant for Francis after interviewing 18-year-old Zacharius Edwards and 18-year old Tori McWilliams on Sunday.

An off-duty deputy arrested the teens in the Azalea Trails neighborhood. We’re told they were found with a stolen handgun from an August burglary at the time of their arrest. Investigators said they confessed to their crime, and they said Francis was a co-conspirator.

Deputies said the three men committed a residential burglary. They said Francis and Edwards returned to the area and burglarized Fannin Missionary Baptist Church. We’re told they took musical instruments and sound equipment from the building.

Judge Kent McDaniel denied bond for both Edwards and McWilliams on Tuesday. They’re scheduled to have their preliminary hearing on November 14, 2017.

We’re told Francis appeared in court on Wednesday and was also denied bond.

Zacharius Edwards

 

 

 

Tori McWilliams

