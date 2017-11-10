1 year in prison: Fast food worker put body fluids on burger

The Associated Press Published:
Sky Samuel (Photo: Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A former fast food worker in Mississippi has been sentenced to a year in prison for wiping bodily fluids onto food she served a customer.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that 19-year-old Sky Samuel pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating a state law that prohibits serving “unwholesome bread or drink.”

The crime is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

Columbus police arrested Samuel Jan. 23 after another employee at Jack’s restaurant accused her of smearing fluids, including saliva, onto a hamburger served to a drive-thru customer Jan. 7.

The customer was a woman from Tupelo, Mississippi.

Jack’s is a restaurant chain based in Homewood, Alabama. It issued a statement in January saying it was cooperating with the police investigation.

