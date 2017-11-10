AmeriCorps lends helping hand to Veterans

JACKSON, MISS (WJTV) — In honor of Veteran’s Day, 200 AmeriCorps NCCC members worked to help those that served in the U.S. Military.

For Navy Veteran Willie Neal, the help is greatly appreciated, “I used to do this for a living and then my health got bad. Can’t do it no more so I’m glad for the help.”





AmeriCorps members set to graduate next week in Texas cleaned up Mr. Neal’s yard and painted the house.



“People come from all over the United States,” says Christa Snyder with AmeriCorps. “I’m from Virginia. I have people on my team from California, Nebraska, Hawaii, Texas.”



Volunteers were split into teams and worked on houses, a transitional shelter, the American Legion Post in Vicksburg, and other places.

City of Vicksburg Housing Director Gertrude Young is using hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to fix up homes in the area.



“I work on the interior of the house and then I work with Americorps to work on the exterior of the house with the painting of the house,” says Young. “So our elderly have the chance to get more bang for the buck.”



The community also stepped up. St. Peter Baptist Church provided lunch to the AmeriCorps members. Isablle Parsons at the church says, "We're responsible for the whole area. And what we are to the Lord there's no way we could just paint our area and not take care of the whole neighborhood. It's like cutting my grass and yours growing up to the side of me and calling myself something to the Lord."