PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Christmas is coming early for people in the Metro!

The parking lot of Trustmark Park in Pearl will soon be transformed. An ice skating rink will be there.

The event is called Christmas Wonderland Excitement on Ice.

Christmas Wonderland Ice Skating and Sliding Extravaganza will open November 12 for a 55-day run through Christmas into the New Year.

