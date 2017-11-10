Hotels added to the Metro create jobs, more options for guests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — New hotels have been constructed in many areas around the Metro.

“Most of it is because of the business,” said Duane O’Neill, the President, and CEO of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership. “Some type of business community or state government that people are here, some of it is recreational but it’s the uptick in people coming to Jackson in the Jackson area is really high.”

There are hotels under construction from Jackson to Clinton, Flowood, Ridgeland, and Madison. Many other projects have recently been completed, and more are on the way.

Developers of the Homewood Suites in Fondren say one reason to build is because of the hospitals in the area.

“There are six major medical facilities around Fondren,” said Chico Patel, CEO of Heritage Hospitality Group. “We feel like when people come into town, they don’t have a good option of a nice upscale hotel nearby where they can just commute. Being an extended stay hotel, we contacted several hospitals, and there’s a huge demand for multi-night staying in this area, so we feel very confident this hotel is going to perform very well.”

With two new museums opening up next month, O’Neill says that too will help draw more people to the area.

The new hotels aren’t just for housing and attracting guests to the area; they are also creating jobs. Patel’s Fondren project will create 100 to 125 construction jobs and up to 25 jobs when the hotel opens.

He says he has about six projects in the pipeline within a 20 to 30-mile radius of Jackson.

The Homewood Suites in Fondren is expected to open in the spring of 2019.