Music Therapy Program In Hattiesburg Being Used to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

A man in Hattiesburg has started up a new program to help Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients deal with their condition using music therapy as the main tool.

Nicoli Hutchinson started “Musical Memories” back in 2013 as a high school student to help Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients deal with their condition.

According to Hutchinson, music therapy helps people with Alzheimer’s and other brain diseases with their memory retention by working out the brain.

Hutchinson wants to keep on helping Alzheimer’s patients, and is now looking to expand his program all over the Pine Belt.

“I guess the end goal would probably be to spread across at least South Mississippi and try to impact as many people as we can and slow it down and give researchers something to go off of,” said Hutchinson. “I like to think of it as a band-aid. We’re not a solution to Alzheimer’s, but I like to think it’s a band-aid for them to have a little bit of relief and a little bit of fun. And at least have something to look forward to once a week.”

Hutchinson says that each class is taught in 12 groups of two once a week and classes are open to anyone who suffers from Alzheimer’s or any brain disease. For more information about how you can sign up, you can email Hutchinson at Nicoli71295@gmail.com.