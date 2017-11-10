Signature chefs help raise money for March of Dimes

By Published:

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The March of Dimes brought people out to the Cathead Distillery in Jackson for an auction and a unique tasting experience. WJTV’s Melanie Christopher hosted the event.

14 metro restaurants were part of the Signature Chefs Auction. We’re told the March of Dimes expected about 350 guests at Thursday night’s event.

The money raised will go to prenatal wellness programs, research grants, family support programs and advocacy efforts.

Leaders with March of Dimes said it’s also a good night to raise awareness.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s