Signature chefs help raise money for March of Dimes

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The March of Dimes brought people out to the Cathead Distillery in Jackson for an auction and a unique tasting experience. WJTV’s Melanie Christopher hosted the event.

14 metro restaurants were part of the Signature Chefs Auction. We’re told the March of Dimes expected about 350 guests at Thursday night’s event.

The money raised will go to prenatal wellness programs, research grants, family support programs and advocacy efforts.

Leaders with March of Dimes said it’s also a good night to raise awareness.