JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A stretch of Old Agency Road in Ridgeland will be closed for a few days next week.

City officials said crews will close Old Agency Road between Whippoorwill Lane and Patterson’s Crossing from 9 a.m. Monday, November 13 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 15.

The said the temporary road closure is needed in order to stabilize the road in the area.

Drivers will need to use an alternate route.