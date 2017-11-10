Turkey drive benefiting Stewpot to be held next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Miss 103 is holding a turkey drive next week that will benefit Stewpot.
WJTV 12 is partnering with them for this two-day event.
People can drop off donations at the I-55 Kroger in Jackson on November 13th and November 14th.
Below is the list of hours that the donations will be collected:
- Nov. 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 14: 6 a.m. to 6. p.m.
Some of the WJTV team will be there on Tuesday to help collect the turkeys.
For those who cannot bring a turkey, you can give a $30 donation that will go towards a complete Thanksgiving Basket for a family.
Stewpot plans on giving out 500 to 600 food boxes during this holiday season.