Turkey drive benefiting Stewpot to be held next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Miss 103 is holding a turkey drive next week that will benefit Stewpot.

WJTV 12 is partnering with them for this two-day event.

People can drop off donations at the I-55 Kroger in Jackson on November 13th and November 14th.

Below is the list of hours that the donations will be collected:

Nov. 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 14: 6 a.m. to 6. p.m.

Some of the WJTV team will be there on Tuesday to help collect the turkeys.

For those who cannot bring a turkey, you can give a $30 donation that will go towards a complete Thanksgiving Basket for a family.

Stewpot plans on giving out 500 to 600 food boxes during this holiday season.