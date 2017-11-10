Veterans Day Discounts

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes

All active, inactive, and retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

IHOP

All active duty and retired Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes Friday, November 10.

Pinnacle Entertainment Veterans Day Free Meals

Pinnacle Entertainment casinos are giving out free lunch buffets to veterans and service personnel the day before Veterans Day.

Each of these locations require that a veteran’s card or valid military ID be presented at the time of the buffet.

• Ameristar Casino Hotel Vicksburg – Lunch from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

• L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge: Lunch from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Saturday November 11, 2017

Applebee’s

Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.

Back Yard Burgers

Military veterans with valid ID, and active duty servicemembers in uniform, can enjoy a free ‘Classic Burger’ on Veterans Day 2017.

Bonefish Grill

In honor of Veterans Day, Bonefish Grill is giving out free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizers to veterans and military members on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

To get this offer, make sure you visit Bonefish Grill with your proof of service, like your military ID. You may instead wear your military uniform. It’s possible that not all locations are participating, so be sure to contact your local Bonefish Grill before heading out so you can verify that they are.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is having their annual Veterans Day free food deal on Veterans Day, which is Saturday, November 11. All day, veterans and active duty military get a free order of wings and a side of fries. This offer is valid at all Buffalo Wild Wings locations and is for dine-in only. Beverages, taxes, and gratuity are not included in this offer.

Chili’s

Visit a participating Chili’s on Saturday, November 11, 2017, to get your Veterans Day free meal if you are a veteran or on active military duty. You’ll need to show proof of military service to get your Veterans Day free meal

Chuck E. Cheese

To thank service members past and present, on Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, Chuck E. Cheese’s will be offering one free personal pizza to all active and retired military members at participating stores nationwide. Promo code #5500.

Cicis Pizza

Free pizza buffet if you show a valid Military ID.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert to veterans and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Free Haircut at Great Clips

Veterans and active, inactive, or retired military members can stop into Great Clips for a free haircut on Veterans Day, November 11. If they don’t want a haircut that day, they can get a haircut card that they can redeem before the end of the year. Anyone else can stop in to get their haircut on November 11 and receive a free haircut card that they can give to a veteran, which is redeemable from November 12 until the rest of the year.

Free National Park Admission

The national parks free days include free entrance into the park, free commercial tours, and free transportation entrance for everyone.

It does not include reservation fees, camping tours, concessions, and other fees collection by third parties.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Vicksburg National Military Park

Hooters Free Meal

Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Krystal

On Veterans Day, all active and retired military can receive a complimentary sausage biscuit during breakfast hours (6am – 11am).

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas is offering complimentary entrees to all veterans and active members of the military, as well as their significant others this Veterans Day.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will honor our military on Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty service members a free $9.99er entree at any location on November 11th. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.

Olive Garden

Eligible customers who come into an Olive Garden on Veterans Day can get a completely free meal paid in full by the restaurant, which includes an entree from a special Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and garlic breadsticks to round out the meal. You’ll need to verify with Olive Garden that you currently are or used to be in the military. Proof of military service usually includes bringing your military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, or Veterans Organization Card.

Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. Additionally, November 12 through November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

Ponderosa Steakhouses

From 4pm-close on Veterans Day, all former and current military service men and women enjoy a free buffet (beverage not included) from participating Ponderosa locations. Contact your local Ponderosa for more details.

Red Lobster

To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Saturday, November 11th.

Red Robin

All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Shoney’s Offers Free All You Care to Eat Breakfast

Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on Veterans Day from 6am – 11 am.

Texas Roadhouse

On Saturday November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

TGI Fridays Free Lunch

Guests who show valid military ID can enjoy a free lunch menu item up to $12. This offer is valid on Saturday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

Monday, November 13, 2017

Golden Corral

On Monday, November 13th, 2017 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.