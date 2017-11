FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s that time of the year again when you will see Salvation Army volunteers ringing holiday bells and collecting donations.

WJTV 12’s Byron Brown and Melanie Christopher were outside of the JCPenney in Flowood Friday ringing bells.

The Salvation Army says the Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser with proceeds used to provide programs and services throughout the year.

Kettles are located at dozens of businesses throughout the Jackson area.