RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – MDOT is reporting a wreck on US 49 Southbound past McBride Street in Rankin County.

The Southbound right lane is blocked off at this time causing some traffic congestion in the area.

We’re told it will take another hour and a half to clear the scene.

WJTV has a crew on the way. We will continue to update you with the latest information.