JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old girl.

Officials say it happened at a residence on William McKinley Circle Saturday night.

The 14-year-old was shot in the head and transported to UMMC. She is listed in very critical condition.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

WJTV has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.