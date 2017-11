LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State will have a chance to get some revenge.

A year after losing in the SWAC Championship Game, the Braves are heading back to it for the fourth straight time after dominating Mississippi Valley State for a 59-0 win on Saturday.

Alcorn has one regular season game left at Jackson State.

Click the video above for highlights and to hear from Fred McNair on how his team just moves on to its next goal.