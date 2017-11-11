Alcorn to offer 2 new academic programs next fall

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) – Students interested in training athletes and expanding their knowledge of history can now enroll in Alcorn State University’s two new degree programs.

The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning recently approved the offering of a new Master of Arts in History degree and Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training degree for Alcorn State. Both programs will begin enrolling students in Fall 2018.

Alcorn Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Donzell Lee says both programs will appeal to students with an interest in careers in education and athletics and want to remain in the state after graduation.

An estimated 100 students are projected to enroll in the history program within the first six years, while about 135 are projected to seek the athletic training degree.