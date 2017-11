HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WJTV) – There have been plenty of heartbreaking losses for Jackson State this season.

But on Saturday, the Tigers got to enjoy a last-second win. Christian Jacquemin nailed a 27-yard field goal to lift JSU over Alabama A&M for a 10-7 victory.

Jackson State is now 2-8 on the season and will host Alcorn State next.

