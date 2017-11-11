No. 2 Alabama rallies past No. 16 Mississippi State for 31-24 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Just when No. 16 Mississippi State thought it had No. 2 Alabama close to beaten, the Crimson Tide rose.

Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 26-yard go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds left to lift Alabama over the Bulldogs for a 31-24 win. It’s the 10th straight win for Alabama over the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State led 24-17 as late as the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs had gotten two touchdowns from Aeris Williams and one from Nick Fitzgerald on the ground as well, controlling possession while rushing for 172 yards. That’s the most Alabama has given up this season.

But the Tide took over in the fourth quarter. Hurts led a 10-play, 82-yard drive that Damien Harris capped off to tie things at 24. Alabama later missed a field goal that MSU could not capitalize on. Following Hurts’s last touchdown, Nick Fitzgerald heaved a pass out of the back of the end zone to seal an Alabama victory.

