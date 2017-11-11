One dead in Edwards house fire

Published:
One person dead in Edwards house fire

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Edwards Police and fire fighters are on the scene of a fatal house fire at 202 Luster Street.

The Edwards Police Chief confirms they responded to the fire around 3 Saturday afternoon. He confirms one person is deceased inside the home.

Sources say an older man was inside the home at the time of the fire and did not make it out.

There’s no word on how the fire started.

WJTV has a crew heading to the scene now. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information as it develops.

